Genuine, fun, and big-hearted – that’s how family and friends describe a 19-year-old skier from Portland who died on Mt. Bachelor Friday.

For Molly Jansky, 19-year-old Nicole Panet-Raymond was more than just her friend since 3 years old. She was considered a sister.

“We did a lot together,” Jansky said. “We had like block parties and soccer teams and t-ball teams, and just kind of like grew up parallel to each other.”

By Haley Rush

Read more HERE from KPTV.com