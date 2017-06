The Portland metro area is expecting scorching summer temperatures nearing triple-digits over the next few days, and with the forecast, organizers of several outdoor events planned for this weekend are having to make changes.

For instance, the big Timbers match against the Seattle Sounders on Sunday has been moved from 1:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to allow for the excessive heat and avoid the direct sunlight over the stadium.

By Kelsey Watts

