Ethics commission to fine former Oregon Gov. Kitzhaber $1,000

Former Oregon Gov. John Kitzhaber has agreed with the state’s ethics commission to pay a $1,000 fine for allegedly violating ethics codes by failing to publicly declare a potential conflict of interest and for claiming airline travel miles for personal use that accumulated while on official business during his tenure.

The agreement, made public Wednesday, is subject to final approval by the Oregon Government Ethics Commission, which is meeting Friday in Salem.

— By The Associated Press

