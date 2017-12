A fugitive who escaped from a work crew has been spotted in Tualatin.

42-year-old Lorrie Hocker opened a door in a prison transport van in Salem on Monday morning.

She was locked up in the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville for coercion and assault.

Hocker was booked in September and scheduled to be released next July.

Police are not saying where in Tualatin she was seen or when.

— Jeremy Scott