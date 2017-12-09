Escaped inmate arrested in Tualatin

A fugitive who escaped from a work crew was spotted in Tualatin this week and is now back in custody.

42-year-old Lorrie Hocker opened a door in a prison transport van in Salem on Monday morning.

She was booked in the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville in September for coercion and assault. She was scheduled to be released next July.

Somebody noticed Hocker walking in the area of the Tualatin Fred Meyer on Friday afternoon.

Officers made contact with her near the Key Bank and she told them who she was. Hocker was transported back to jail facing additional charges.

— Jeremy Scott