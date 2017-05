An emergency has been declared at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation in southeastern Washington after a portion of a tunnel that contained rail cars full of nuclear waste collapsed.

The DOE’s Richland Operation Office activated the Hanford Emergency Operations Center at 8:26 a.m. after an alert was declared at the 200 East Area, which is located at the center of the Hanford site.

By FOX 12 Staff

By The Associated Press

