Washington County Election Results

The ballots are being counted and results are coming in for the November 7, 2017 special election in Oregon.

ELECTION RESULTS

Here in Washington County, the turnout was reported at 24% on Tuesday afternoon. The elections office in Beaverton says nearly 85,000 ballots have been returned.

Sherwood citizens elected a new city councilor to a partial term. They also voted on whether to allow recreational marijuana facilities and adopt land use regulations.

Voters decided on renewing bonds for the Hillsboro School District and city services in Forest Grove.

Bonds for Banks Fire District No. 13 and Portland Community College were up for consideration.

— Jeremy Scott