The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado hit Aurora on Thursday afternoon.

A tornado warning was issued and then expired at 4:15 p.m. Thursday for parts of Clackamas County.

The National Weather Service said the EF-0 tornado briefly touched down near the north end of the Aurora State Airport. Peak winds were estimated at 65 to 70 miles per hour.

By FOX 12 Staff

