Officials updated the community on the latest on the Eagle Creek Fire Sunday morning.

The fire has burned 33,382 acres so far and is 7% contained. Officials say I-84 is still closed from Troutdale to Hood River.

Crews said the fire is not spreading as fast and is not carrying as much heat, which is helpful for firefighters working to contain the flames.

By FOX 12 Staff

