As the Eagle Creek Fire continues to burn in the Columbia Gorge, fire officials report full containment could be in sight by the end of the month.

Late Wednesday night, the Eagle Creek Fire was 17 percent contained and covered 37,567 acres.

The wildfire has been burning in the Gorge since Sept. 2, and currently 934 personnel are working on it.

