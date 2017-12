A drunk driver crashed into a home in Cedar Hills early Thursday morning.

21-year-old Ezana Tedros from California was arrested for driving under the influence, assault, and criminal mischief.

Tedros drove a van off the road, hit a tree and spun around, hitting a home just off Walker Road near 107th just after 1:30.

Its back end was resting on the side of the home. Nobody inside was hurt.

Two passengers in their 20’s were injured. A tow truck hauled the vehicle out of the area.

— Jeremy Scott