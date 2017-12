Items including rocks, apples, branches, logs, and pumpkins have been thrown onto cars near Interstate 5 and Interstate 205 in the Tualatin area, and police are searching for suspects.

Oregon State Police troopers have responded to 10 separate reports since September of objects being thrown from a walkway adjacent to a path near the Martinazzi Village apartments in Tualatin.

— John Hendricks

Read more HERE from KPTV.com