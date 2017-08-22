Driver Takes Off After Hitting Teen On Bike

A driver is wanted for slamming their truck into a 17-year-old boy riding his bicycle just outside of Sherwood on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4:15 on Southwest Brookman near Middleton Road. The teen was taken to Oregon Health & Science University and is expected to survive.

The vehicle is described as a 90’s model brown or tan pick-up truck, possibly a Chevrolet or Ford with a multi-colored tailgate and silver rear bumper.

Several agencies tried to locate the driver, but there was no sign of the vehicle. If you know anything about the vehicle or its driver, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office would like to know.

