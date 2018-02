A crash in Aloha ended in the front yard of a home on Wednesday morning.

Investigators say a driver ran a red light at the intersection of Southwest 205th and Baseline and collided with another vehicle.

One kept going and nearly hit a house and mounted snow leopard statue.

Thankfully, there was no damage to the home and none of the drivers were injured.

Washington County Sheriff’s deputies say “Slow Down!”. This could have been a lot worse, all because a driver was impatient.

— Jeremy Scott