A 24-year-old man was taken into custody for DUII and reckless driving after police say he crashed into a parked car in northwest Portland early Sunday.

Police responded to the crash near Northwest 8th Avenue and Everett Street. According to police, it appears the driver of a black Hyundai that was traveling at a high rate of speed crashed into a black Mercedes.

By FOX 12 Staff

Please read more HERE from KPTV.com