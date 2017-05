After an evening of May Day riots, Portland business owners Tuesday are faced with the tough job of cleaning up and repairing the damages left by the protesters.

The May Day march began as a peaceful rally around 3:30 p.m. Monday in downtown Portland. By 4:30 p.m. the Portland Police Bureau had canceled the May Day march permit, citing actions made by an “anarchist” group.

By FOX 12 Staff

