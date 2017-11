Detectives believe human remains found on rural logging land near North Plains are connected with a 2012 murder investigation.

Two hunters reported finding human remains on Northwest Willis Lane near Pumpkin Ridge Road at around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

The private forestland is owned by Stimson Lumber Co., according to deputies.

Detectives are investigating the remains in connection with the 2012 killing of Theresa Fronsman.

— Fox 12 Staff

