Deputy knocked off motorcycle and seriously injured

Witnesses watched in awe as a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy doing traffic enforcement in Beaverton on Monday morning was hit by a vehicle and knocked off his motorcycle.

Deputy Mark Demmer, a 9-year veteran of the sheriff’s office was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A woman pulling out of a parking lot on Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway near Southwest 99th t-boned Deputy Demmer just after 11:00am.

The deputy’s bike got stuck under the front bumper of the SUV and he was thrown several feet.

Speed or impairment do not appear to be factors. The 29-year-old woman behind the wheel was cited for failing to yield.

