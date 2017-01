The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man described as “violent” after he broke into the King City home.

Deputies responded to a call at 2:03 a.m. Friday at an apartment complex in the 12000 block of Southwest Fischer Road. When they got to the scene they discovered that 40-year-old Louis Jarvis Jr. broke down the front the door of the apartment.

By FOX 12 Staff

Read more HERE from KPTV.com