Two Pacific University football players were arrested in connection with a robbery and a street fight.

Washington County Deputies said just after 5 pm Saturday, they were called to a disturbance in the 2800 block of North Davis Court.

They said 18-year-old Christopher Goosby and 19-year-old Jeremy McGoldrick went to a home to buy marijuana from an 18-year-old man.

Deputies said they attacked the man and took off.

By FOX 12 Staff

Read more HERE from KPTV.com