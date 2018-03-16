Deputies: Suspected impaired driver in custody after pursuit ends in Aloha

A driver suspected of being impaired was taken into custody after allegedly not complying with a traffic stop and leading deputies on a chase that ended in Aloha early Friday morning.

A pickup truck with four occupants, its driver and three passengers, was spotted by a Washington County deputy at Southwest 185th Avenue and Southwest Sandra Lane.

The deputy attempted to stop the pickup, suspecting the driver was behind the wheel impaired.

But the driver did not stop and a pursuit ensued.

