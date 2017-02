Washington County deputies are actively searching for a Beaverton woman who went missing from her home early Wednesday morning.

Shirley Darlow, 63, was reported missing by her family at her home in the 14300 block of Southwest Walker Road around 1:20 a.m. She was last seen by her family a few hours early at 11 p.m.

By FOX 12 Staff

Read more HERE from KPTV.com