Deputies recover body of 11-year-old boy who drowned at Salem park

Yamhill County deputies have recovered the body of an 11-year-old boy who drowned at a Salem park.

On Wednesday, deputies said they found Nehemiah Wilson’s body in the Willamette River about 10 miles from where he was last seen.

On June 23, Wilson was swimming near an old boat ramp at Wallace Marine Park when he began experiencing problems in the water. Several people attempted to reach him, but he slipped under the water and out of sight.

By FOX 12 Staff

By Bonnie Silkman

Read more HERE from KPTV.com