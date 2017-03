Search and rescue crews have spent nearly 30 hours searching for a skier who went missing Tuesday on Mount Hood, and deputies say the search has been very difficult.

Steve Leavitt, 57 of The Dalles, was reported missing by his family at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday after he did not return from skiing that day. He was last seen around 11:20 a.m. at Mt. Hood Meadows when his ski pass was scanned at Heather Chair Lift.

By FOX 12 Staff

