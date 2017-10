A man who is retired from the military and had PTSD threatened to commit a “Las Vegas” style shooting before leading officers on a high-speed chase, deputies said.

According to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, reports of 35-year-old Christopher James Bleavins of Lakewood making threats began coming in to dispatchers around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

By FOX 12 Staff

Read more HERE from KPTV.com