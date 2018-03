A 33-year-old man was arrested Tuesday morning after he stabbed another man at an Aloha apartment complex.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office said at 8:11 a.m. they responded to the report of an assault at an apartment complex, located at 187000 Southwest Farmington Road.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a 42-year-old man in his apartment with several stab wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

By FOX 12 Staff

