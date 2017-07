Washington County deputies and SWAT responded to a Beaverton home Thursday night after a man threatened to light the house on fire.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office said just after 9 p.m. a caller reported her husband had set their house on fire. The caller also said her husband is drunk and has mental issues, and had spilled nail polish remover on the furniture.

By FOX 12 Staff

