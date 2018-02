Washington County deputies are investigating a shooting in the northwest Portland area.

A shooting was reported on the 16000 block of Northwest Rondos Drive at 5:23 p.m. Monday.

Deputies said a man called 911 and said someone came into his home and shot him. Investigators said this does not appear to be a random shooting and there is not believed to be any threat to the public.

— Fox 12 Staff

Read more HERE from KPTV.com