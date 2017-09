A series of shootings at cars in Canby has drivers on edge, and Clackamas County deputies want the public’s help in finding a suspect.

Investigators said Monday there had been five instances of a vehicle being hit by gunfire in the Canby area over the last two months. One incident involved a passing bullet shattering a man’s car window, barely missing his head.

By FOX 12 Staff

Reporter Marilyn Deutsch

