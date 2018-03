The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a man killed in a shooting near Sandy Saturday.

On Monday morning, deputies said 67-year-old Norman Charles Terrill Sr. was the victim of the shooting at a home on Autumn Way in an unincorporated area just outside of Sandy.

The suspected shooter, 56-year-old Roxanne Martin, was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on a murder charge.

Deputies found Terrill dead inside the home.

By FOX 12 Staff

