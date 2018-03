Deputies have identified two women and their three adopted children from the Pacific Northwest who were killed in a crash along the California coastline, as crews continue searching for three more children.

Emergency crews responded to Highway 1 in the Westport area of Mendocino County at 4:16 p.m. Monday.

Investigators said Jennifer Jean Hart, 38, of Woodland, Washington, drove a 2003 GMC into a large dirt turnout and then drove off a large cliff.

By FOX 12 Staff

