A man is behind bars on DUII charges after he allegedly led deputies and police officers on a chase spanning from Cornelius to Portland.

Washington County deputies said they attempted to pull over a Toyota Corolla, driven by 45-year-old Leroy Foos of Milwaukie around 1:05 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputies suspected Foos was intoxicated.

By FOX 12 Staff

