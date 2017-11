Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they said broke into a home, slept on the bedroom floor next to the couple living there and stole several items early Wednesday morning.

At 4:40 a.m., a woman called 911 to report a stranger had been in her and her husband’s home in the 100 block of Northwest 107th Avenue. The suspect was described as a transient black man.

By FOX 12 Staff

