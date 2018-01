Heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from a Portland building Sunday morning near Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway and 45th Adam.

Portland Fire & Rescue said at least three businesses in the building have fire damage. One of those businesses is the Murray School of Irish Dancing.

“I didn’t want the building to go up in flames,” said teacher Geraldine Murray. “I was really concerned.”

By Haley Rush

