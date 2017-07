An explosion completely destroyed one home in north Portland Monday and caught another one on fire, fire and rescue officials said.

Portland Fire and Rescue crews responded to the 6400 block of North Kerby Avenue a little before 3 p.m. and said when they arrived one home was already gone.

“We heard a big thud,” said Denise Everett.

By FOX 12 Staff

By Haley Rush

