Firefighters responded to a three-alarm fire in a storage facility on the Nike campus in the Beaverton area.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to Southwest Koll Parkway and Walker Road at around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A Nike spokesman said the fire is unrelated to current construction on the Nike campus.

