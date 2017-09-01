Crews Respond to Commercial Fire at Tigard Transmission Shop

Crews from Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a two-alarm commercial fire in Tigard Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to the scene located at H&H Auto Center near the intersection of Southwest Greenburg Road and Southwest Tiedeman Avenue just before 11 a.m. where they found a heavily involved fire.

TVF&R officials have not yet said what caused the fire, though a neighbor of the business told FOX 12 it may be related to work on a car’s gas tank being done inside the shop.

— Jamie Wilson

