Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue crews battled a fire at a Tigard home early Friday.

Firefighters responded to the home in the 1200 block of Morning Hill Drive just before 5 a.m.

Crews said the fire was contained to the attic and was quickly knocked down.

One person was inside house sitting and was able to get out safely. No injuries were reported.

By FOX 12 Staff

