Crews with Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue responded to a duplex fire in Beaverton just before noon Sunday.

Firefighters from Stations 66 and 67 arrived at the residence in the 5900 block of Menlo Drive and were able to quickly put out the bulk of the fire. They also conducted a search of the home and made sure everyone was out of the residence.

By FOX 12 Staff

