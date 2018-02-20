Crews battle Buxton barn fire in snow and ice

Firefighters battled the snow and ice on Sunday afternoon to put out a barn fire in Buxton.

The 40′ by 60′ barn on Northwest John Lee Road was destroyed. It was full of farming and logging equipment.

Crews from Banks, Forest Grove and North Plains were called to the scene just after 4:30. It took about four hours to put out the fire.

Firefighters contended with 4″ of snow, slick roads and water supply issues due to the remoteness of the locations.

Investigators have not what caused the fire. Nobody was injured.

— Jeremy Scott