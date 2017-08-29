Crash Closes Highway 26 Near Banks

Several cars got tangled up on Highway 26 near Banks on Monday afternoon, closing the highway for hours.

The wreck was reported around 1:00 near mile post 53.

The impact brought down high-voltage power lines, trapping the occupants of the vehicles inside. They were rescued from the wreckage.

The power lines sparked a brush fire. Once that was put out, Portland General Electric made repairs.

Highway 26 was closed well into the evening.

As of 10:00pm, authorities have not released any information on injuries or what caused the crash.

— Jeremy Scott