Crash Closes Highway 26 Near Banks

August 28, 2017

Several cars got tangled up on Highway 26 near Banks on Monday afternoon, closing the highway for hours.

The wreck was reported around 1:00 near mile post 53.

The impact brought down high-voltage power lines, trapping the occupants of the vehicles inside.  They were rescued from the wreckage.

The power lines sparked a brush fire.  Once that was put out, Portland General Electric made repairs.

Highway 26 was closed well into the evening.

As of 10:00pm, authorities have not released any information on injuries or what caused the crash.

