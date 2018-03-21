Cougar found inside Oregon motel euthanized

A 2-year-old male cougar found in a hotel complex in The Dalles was euthanized on Tuesday.

Around 9:30 a.m., police responded to an incident at the Oregon Motor Motel downtown after reports of a wild animal within the building.

According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, the animal was in a room under construction down a narrow walkway.

The owner of Oregon Motor Motel told FOX 12 he’s the one that initially spotted the cougar in the room. He said it was pitch black and all he could see was the cougar’s eyes and teeth.

By FOX 12 Staff

Read more HERE from KPTV.com