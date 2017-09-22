Cornelius Breaks Ground on Multi-Use Development

The groundbreaking for a multi-use development in Cornelius housing a brand new library, YMCA and 45 affordable apartments for seniors happens this Saturday.

Cornelius Place, located at 14th and Adair, is a joint project of the City of Cornelius Public Library, Bienestar and BRIDGE Housing.

The library will expand from 3,000 square-feet into a 14,000 square-foot space. It is much-needed in the community.

“We have a lot of spaces in the library where people can come together. Our librarians and staff support this by adding lots of fun programs,” Director Karen Hill told KUIK.

There will be a big meeting room for the community to use and several smaller ones for tutoring. The library’s capital campaign raised nearly $5 Million.

“Libraries give residents access to literacy and opportunity; they also provide important cultural services, a community gathering place, and in this case, an expansion of affordable housing options,” said Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici.

Construction will begin by the end of the year and is expected to take 13 months.

“We are thrilled to break ground on the Cornelius Place development and to celebrate the efforts of many organizations to achieve our goal,” said Cornelius Mayor Jef Dalin.

