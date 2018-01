While the threat of a tsunami watch was lifted early Tuesday, the alerts to the possible danger still gave many people on the Oregon coast a real scare.

The parking lot at restaurant Camp 18 was packed some 20 miles inland on Highway 26.

Many people were heading back out to their cars to head back to their homes on the coast after learning the tsunami watch had been canceled.

— Fox 12 Staff

