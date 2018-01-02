Navigation

Coast Guard searching for Tualatin man last seen crabbing from kayak in Seaside

By on January 2, 2018 in News

Police, firefighters and the U.S. Coast Guard are searching for a Tualatin man who was last seen crabbing from a kayak in Seaside.

Matthew Manley, 42, was reported missing at 2:45 p.m. Monday. He had been crabbing near the mouth of the Seaside Estuary.

Police did a visual search of the area, but did not find Manley or his kayak. Seaside Fire & Rescue assisted with a shore search on both sides of the estuary, but there were no signs of Manley, his crab pot or kayak.

By FOX 12 Staff

