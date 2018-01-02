Coast Guard searching for Tualatin man last seen crabbing from kayak in Seaside

Police, firefighters and the U.S. Coast Guard are searching for a Tualatin man who was last seen crabbing from a kayak in Seaside.

Matthew Manley, 42, was reported missing at 2:45 p.m. Monday. He had been crabbing near the mouth of the Seaside Estuary.

Police did a visual search of the area, but did not find Manley or his kayak. Seaside Fire & Rescue assisted with a shore search on both sides of the estuary, but there were no signs of Manley, his crab pot or kayak.

