Climber dies in fall on Mt. Hood; crews respond to multiple incidents on the mountain

Search and rescue crews responded to a fallen climber and a stranded group of climbers on Mount Hood on Tuesday.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office reported at 11:10 a.m. that a rescue operation was underway on the mountain.

By 12:45 p.m., deputies said they were dealing with two separate incidents on Mt. Hood.

One situation involved a climber who fell on Hogsback.

An Oregon National Guard spokesman said that climber was estimated to have fallen 700 to 1,000 feet. A National Guard helicopter crew was called out to assist in the rescue efforts.

By around 1:30 p.m., the climber who fell was hoisted off the mountain and taken to the hospital. Deputies later confirmed the climber was pronounced dead upon arrival at a Portland hospital.

— Fox 12 Staff

