The city of Beaverton is struggling to address a backlog of properties that have fallen into disrepair, and one of the city’s code enforcement officers believes vulnerable tenants are paying the price.

John Douglas, one of the city’s two code enforcement officers, said the city has a list of more than 80 homes that are considered “dilapidated,” and doesn’t have the necessary staff, funding, or processes to adequately address the problems.

By Simon Gutierrez

