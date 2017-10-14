Child Hit and Killed By Pick-Up In Sherwood

A 4-year-old boy was hit by a pick-up in the parking lot of a Sherwood apartment complex on Friday afternoon.

Witnesses administered first aid before paramedics arrived. Their life-saving efforts took a tragic turn when the child was pronounced dead at the scene at the Creek View Crossing Apartments on Southwest Cedar Brook Way.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. The Washington County Interagency Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team is assisting with the investigation.

— Jeremy Scott

Photo Courtesy: KPTV