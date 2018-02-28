Caught on camera: Cedar Hills thief nabs $1,300 worth of paint supplies

Beaverton Police are trying to find a man caught on security camera stealing roughly $1,300 worth of paint and art supplies.

The theft happened Saturday around noon at the Craft Warehouse in Cedar Hills.

The stores loss prevention officer showed the security video to FOX 12. In the video a man can be seen walking into the isle where the paint supplies are. The man in the video begins grabbing tubes of oil based paints and putting them in his jacket and then into a backpack he was carrying.

By Johnathan Hendricks

