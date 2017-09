Clackamas County deputies said they have another report of shots being fired in Canby overnight, this is the third night in a row.

It’s been happening in the same area, near South Canby-Marquam Highway and South Barnards Road.

Deputies said since July, there’s been at least ten reports of shots being fired near the intersection and five vehicles have been hit by bullets there.

Now, many locals wonder if they could be next.

